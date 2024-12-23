Detectives arrest a notorious robber and bhang peddler after his neighbours snitched on him and recover a self-made gun after raiding his house (PHOTOs).





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Acting on a tip-off from concerned neighbours that one of their own was peddling Marijuana and had occasionally been spotted brandishing what appeared to be a gun, detectives from Rachuonyo North have nabbed the suspect, and from him recovered a self-made firearm capable of firing loaded with four rounds, police gear and several rolls of bhang.

Backed up by their KPS counterparts from Kendubay Police Station, the detectives ambushed Barnabas Okello, 34, at his house located in South Kanyaluo, where they arrested him and made the recoveries.

Also seized were balaclavas and other camouflage clothing.

DCI has thanked the vigilant members of the public who are contributing significantly to the safety and security of their neighbourhoods by sharing credible information.

