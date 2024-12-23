RAILA ODINGA’s man labels KIRAITU MURUNGI and LINTURI as greedy tribalists after they said MERU people have been left out in RUTO’s Gov't





Monday, December 23,2024 - One of the loyal lieutenants of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted former Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi and former Cabinet Secretary Mithinka Linturi after they claimed that members of the Meru community have been excluded in President William Ruto’s government.

Kiraitu and Linturi, who spoke on Saturday, stated that despite the Meru community overwhelmingly supporting President William Ruto in the 2022 election, they have been left out of his broad-based government

The two leaders further claimed Meru tribe was overlooked in the recent Cabinet and parastatal appointments announced by the President.

In response, Homa Bay Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma labeled Kiraitu and Linturi as greedy tribalists, pointing out that the entire Mt. Kenya region holds 10 out of 25 Cabinet positions and wondered why the two are complaining.

“Mt. Kenya already has 10 out of 25 members of the Cabinet in a Nation of 45 ethnic communities, and they are shamelessly demanding for more!

"How much will it take to satisfy the greed of these tribalists?” Kaluma stated on X.

