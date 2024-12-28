RUTO breaks silence on abductions in the country as pressure increases – See what he said





Saturday, December 28, 2024 - President William Ruto has weighed in on the ongoing abductions with a concise statement targeting parents.

Speaking in Homa Bay yesterday, Ruto shifted the focus to parents while addressing the elephant in the room

While he did not mention a specific case of abduction, Ruto urged parents to monitor and protect their children.

"These children are a blessing," Ruto said. "I want to urge parents to protect their children."

The President further reiterated his government's commitment to curb abductions, adding, "As a government, we will do our part and the issue of abductions will end in the country so the youth can live in harmony and the youth can become people of integrity and respect to move the country forward."

AUC chair hopeful Raila Odinga, who also graced the event, weighed in on the contentious abduction issue by directly urging the President to end the vice.

"We want all our youth to be safe. I have told my friend William Ruto that the issue of youth being abducted, detained, and tortured needs to end and anyone involved jailed," Raila said.

Meanwhile, leaders have also weighed in on the abductions with varying takes, with Ruto's economic advisor Moses Kuria calling for Kenyans to sign a two-in-one petition.

