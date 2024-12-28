GACHAGUA claims President RUTO is behind the abductions of young Kenyans and urges him to stop.





Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto’s administration of being behind the abductions of young Kenyans critical of his government.

Speaking during a press briefing from his Mathira home on Friday, Gachagua noted the abductions are part of a disturbing pattern that cannot be ignored.

He called on President William Ruto to break his silence on the ongoing abductions, claiming that the security forces are either complicit or unable to address the growing crisis.

“President Ruto must take full responsibility and immediately address these egregious violations,” he said.

“To remain silent or inactive is to suggest that these actions [are being] carried out with his knowledge and consent. It is impossible to ignore that the only link among the victims is their criticism of the president and his administration.”

Likewise, he demanded the resignation of security chiefs, including Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji, whom he accused of neglecting their duties.

He faulted Kanja and Amin for publicly asserting that they were unaware of the abductions.

The former Deputy President’s remarks come amid a growing outcry over the abduction of individuals who have publicly criticized the government.

