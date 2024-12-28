GACHAGUA claims President RUTO is behind the abductions of young Kenyans and urges him to stop.

Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto’s administration of being behind the abductions of young Kenyans critical of his government.
Speaking during a press briefing
from his Mathira home on Friday, Gachagua noted the abductions are part of a
disturbing pattern that cannot be ignored.
He called on President William
Ruto to break his silence on the ongoing abductions, claiming that the security
forces are either complicit or unable to address the growing crisis.
“President Ruto must take full
responsibility and immediately address these egregious violations,” he said.
“To remain silent or inactive is
to suggest that these actions [are being] carried out with his knowledge and
consent. It is impossible to ignore that the only link among the victims is
their criticism of the president and his administration.”
Likewise, he demanded the
resignation of security chiefs, including Inspector General of Police Douglas
Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, and National
Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji, whom he accused of neglecting
their duties.
He faulted Kanja and Amin for
publicly asserting that they were unaware of the abductions.
The former Deputy President’s
remarks come amid a growing outcry over the abduction of individuals who have
publicly criticized the government.
