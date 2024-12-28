GACHAGUA throws RUTO under the bus as he links the President to the covert squad abducting Kenyans – You won’t believe this





Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence on the increased abductions in the country with a hard-hitting statement targeting President William Ruto.

Speaking at a press conference at his home in Mathira, Gachagua claimed that the abductions of prominent social media personalities were Ruto's way of silencing his critics.

He faulted the National Intelligence Service for being misused to abduct Kenyans after the police denied any involvement in the kidnappings.

"Inspector General of the national police service insists he is not aware of the abductions, which begs the question,' how can the police still be in denial when there are witnesses, video evidence and countless grieving families coming forward?" Gachagua posed.

The former DP further claimed that he questioned the competency of the NIS while still in office, but his concerns were dismissed as acts of an insubordinate public servant.

"When I raised concerns about the dysfunctionality of the National Intelligence Service, I was accused of being insubordinate.

"However, the events of recent months have regrettably validated my position," stated Gachagua.

Gachagua, who was impeached from the office of the Deputy President, ended his statement by calling on the President to take responsibility and address the alleged abductions.

In the latest wave of social media outrage, Kenyans were up in arms online over the alleged disappearance of a popular cartoonist, who was abducted by unknown persons on December 24 as he was leaving his office.

