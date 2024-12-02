President RUTO and I will revive the economy by 2027 – DP KINDIKI urges Kenyans to be patient.





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed his confidence in the Kenya Kwanza government's determination to revive the economy.

Speaking at a church service at Gospel Outreach Church in Kyuso, Mwingi North, on Sunday, Kindiki assured Kenyans facing tough economic times that relief was on the horizon.

According to the deputy president, President William Ruto's administration will stabilise the economy before the 2027 General Election.

He stated that the country's economic outlook was dire, but the current administration had taken measures to get the economy back on track.

“I want to assure Kenyans that in the two to three years, our economy will be where it is supposed to be.

"Where we have come from is far. The hardest part of the journey is getting behind us as micro indicators are looking good,” Kindiki said.

Highlighting government achievements like reducing fuel prices, Kindiki urged Kenyans to remain patient with Ruto's administration.

“The price of fuel has stabilised, the cost of food has come down, and the exchange rate is good.

"I just ask for a little patience, and we will get to where we want to be.

“For the first time in 10 years, Kenya will not import a single bag of sugar. For the first time in many years, Kenya will not import maize.

"We know we are not there yet, and so much is yet to be done, but we will get there," Kindiki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST