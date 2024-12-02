ICHUNGWAH tells Catholic Church to return all the donations they have ever received from President RUTO and his people





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has urged the Catholic Church to return all donations from President William Ruto after rejecting his contribution to the Soweto Catholic Church two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Nairobi Catholic Archbishop Philip Anyolo insisted that the Catholic Church is ready and willing to return the sum of Sh 5.8 million donated and pledged to it by the president and Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Anyolo asserted that the Catholic Church is not interested in a shouting match with the government and that returning the money is not odd; rather, it is something that the church has done before.

Speaking in Kajiado County on Sunday, Kimani Ichung’wah urged the Catholic Church to refund all contributions made by President William Ruto to Catholic churches nationwide.

President Ruto has called for an end to the recent tensions between the clergy and government officials after his donation to the Soweto Catholic Church was rejected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST