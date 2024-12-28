Russian missile allegedly shot down Azerbaijani passenger plane that killed 38

Friday, December 27, 2024 - A Russian surface-to-air missile was responsible for the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432, which killed 38 passengers, Azerbaijani media reports.
Azerbaijani officials cited by the Baku-based news agency
AnewZ said preliminary findings suggest the missile was fired from a Russian
Pantsir-S defence system as the plane approached Grozny in the North Caucasus
republic of Chechnya on Wednesday morning, December 25.
GPS jamming, previously reported by Flight Radar
24, caused the aircraft to lose communication with air traffic control while
flying over Russian territory, the officials added.
Chechnya and surrounding North Caucasus regions were
targeted by drone strikes early Wednesday. AnewZ said that, under such
conditions, Russian authorities were required to close airspace to civilian
aircraft, but for unknown reasons, this was not done.
Kadyrov Grozny International Airport initially blamed the
plane’s rerouting over the Caspian Sea on thick fog. After regaining
communication, the plane reappeared on radar at a low altitude before it
eventually went down in western Kazakhstan.
AnewZ reported that the plane was denied permission to land
at airports in Grozny and nearby regions after it was fired upon by air defence
systems. It subsequently attempted to divert to western Kazakhstan before
crashing near the city of Aktau, an oil and gas hub.
Azerbaijan Airlines said there were 62 passengers and five
crew members on board. Kazakh officials, who are also investigating the causes
of the crash, said 38 people had been k!lled and there were 29 survivors,
including three children.
