Real Madrid star, ENDRICK's 'brother-in-law' is shot dead in Christmas Day 'targeted' killing in Brazil







Friday, December 27, 2024 - A man shot dead in a Christmas Day execution in Brazil has been identified as the 'brother-in-law' of Real Madrid striker Endrick.

Mauricio Nunes Goncalves was reportedly killed at a street bar in Samambaia near the country capital Brasilia. He received several shots to the head as he tried to escape the 'targeted' gun attack.

The 38-year-old was the brother of the partner of Endrick's older sister Lavinia Sudre, but is being referred to in Brazil as the footballer's brother-in-law.

Lavinia changed her Instagram profile picture to one showing a black ribbon after learning about the gruesome murder, which happened early on Wednesday morning.





She also posted a photo of the victim, naming him under the picture before adding: 'You left beautiful memories in our hearts that we will never forget.'

So far there have been no reports of any arrest with Police investigating the murder.

Witnesses have told the police there was no prior argument between the gunman and his victim and described it as bearing all the hallmarks of a cold-blooded execution.