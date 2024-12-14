Rogue prophet DAVID OWUOR accused of grabbing public land in Kericho after bribing corrupt county government officials (PHOTOs).





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Attempts to develop a grabbed public playground in Kericho town’s Majengo estate have sparked outrage among residents.

The land, located next to The Salvation Army Church and adjacent to government quarters, was originally reserved as a children’s play area but is now reportedly being cleared and levelled.



Below is a detailed plea from a concerned resident.

"Hello Nyakundi, hide my I.D.There is an ongoing levelling of a grabbed land meant to be a children's playground at Kericho town, Majengo estate next to The Salvation Army Church. The land is adjacent to the government quarters and the defunct Kenya Post & Telecommunication (KPTC) houses.

"The county government officials, after being bribed, have leased it to Repentance and Holiness Church (Prophet Owuor's church), who are busy clearing and leveling the land ready to set up their church, yet it is located in a residential area.

"Kindly assist in highlighting this plea and tag along the Kericho senator and EACC. Thank you so much, Nyakundi, for the good work you always do for thousands of individuals unknown to you. 🙏🏻"











