Rogue Pastor JAMES MAINA NGANGA sells loaves of bread to his brainwashed congregants in the church at Ksh 200 each - He made a killing (Trending Video).





Monday, December 30, 2024 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Nganga of Neno Evangelism Church has once again left netizens talking after he was filmed selling loaves of bread and mandazis at his Neno Evangelism Church located along Haile Selassie Avenue.

In the trending video, Nganga’s followers are seen flocking to the church’s altar to buy loaves of bread and mandazis.

He was selling each bread at 200 bob while mandazis were being sold at 100 bob per packet.

Interestingly, he was not giving change to the buyers.

The rogue pastor made crazy profits as his brainwashed congregants flocked to the altar to buy the pieces of bread and mandazis.

Watch the trending video.

