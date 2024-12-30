Videos of Kikuyu lady, WINNIE NDUNGU and her elderly MUBABA before he passed on - She openly paraded him on TikTok despite their huge age gap.





Monday, December 30, 2024 - A popular Kikuyu TikTok personality is in mourning following the passing of her elderly Mubaba.

Winnie Ndungu, a marriage counselor, had been sharing videos of herself getting mushy with her elderly lover before his passing, which was attributed to health complications related to old age.

They would participate in TikTok dance challenges as they enjoyed life together.

Although her timeline is flooded with mean comments from Kenyans trolling her, she was proud of her elderly lover and let the world know that age is just a number.

She pampered the old man and made him feel like a young man in love.

She also took care of him when he was admitted in hospital but sadly, he passed on.

Below are videos of Winnie and her husband before he passed on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.