MARTHA KARUA reveals how she was subjected to a humiliating body search in Uganda - MUSEVENI is truly a dictator!





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has condemned the humiliating body searches and harassment she faced from authorities while attending a court session for Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

Addressing the media on Monday, Karua described the experience at Uganda’s General Court Martial in Makindye as degrading and unnecessary

“Expressing my dismay at the humiliating body search that I was subjected to twice and all members of the legal profession were subjected to.

"First at the gate, then as we entered the courtroom, another body search.

"I am asking the officers, between the gate and here and most people have left their briefcases at the gate, what would make them subject us to a second body search?

"You can see the harassment we have to endure,” Karua lamented.

The former Cabinet minister is in Uganda heading a defense team of over 50 lawyers for Kizza Besigye and co-accused Obeid Lutale, charged with national security offenses and illegal firearm possession.

The Kenyan DAILY POST