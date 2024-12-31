Revealed: Why Nobert Matara killed his ex-girlfriend in the U.S. and dismembered her body! The deceased lady’s family speaks.





Wednesday, December 31, 2024 - The family of Tracy Nyariki, the 31-year-old woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend Nobert Matara in the U.S., has broken its silence.

According to Nyariki’s sister, her death came just weeks after she celebrated her traditional wedding with a new partner.

Her family believes this triggered her ex-boyfriend to commit the heinous act.

“They broke up long ago, and Tracy moved on with her life. I think he saw that he lost chances with her completely.” Tracy’s sister said.

The family further disclosed how news of her passing caught them off-guard as Nyariki, who worked as a nurse in the US, was in high spirits before her death and was looking forward to Christmas festivities.

Nyariki’s uncle said she was fairly new in her job, and her family back in Kenya largely depended on her.

She has been taking care of her ailing father who has been confined in a wheelchair since 2010.

"She has not been in that job for many years. Some of us were happy for her because she could help us with her dad's medicine and other issues in the family,” he said.

Nyariki’s dismembered body was found in her ex-boyfriend’s car, days after she was reported missing.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.