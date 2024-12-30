KIMANI ICHUNG'WAH responds after he was exposed for reportedly luring a lady and impregnating her twice before dumping her (VIDEO).





Wednesday, December 31, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung'wah, has come out guns blazing, following claims that he impregnated a lady banker twice and dumped her.

Word has it that the vocal MP lured the woman with promises of marriage, only to abandon her after she bore him two children.

Responding to the claims appearing on social media, Kimani said that he won't be cowed by those meddling in his private life.

"Sisi si watu wa kutishwa na maneno ya social media. Andikeni yale yote mnataka kuandika. Mabibi ni wangu sio wako, wewe tafuta wako,'' he said.

Watch the video.



