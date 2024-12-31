Is LILIAN MBUGUA, the EABL brand manager who went missing battling depression? - Details emerge as she is found alive.





Wednesday, December 31, 2024 - More details have emerged regarding the disappearance of 28-year-old EABL brand manager Lilian Nyambura Mbugua, who went missing from her family’s home in Gikono, Kabati, Murang’a County, on December 23.

Lilian was reportedly found alive in Maragua Town at a petrol station early Tuesday just past midnight.

Her family confirmed that she was weak and confused and had asked the attendants to call her mother.

She was immediately taken to a nearby health centre, where health officials described her condition as “disturbed.”

Her uncle, George Njuguna, stated that the family is in touch with her employer and plans are underway to take her to Nairobi for further medical attention.

At the same time, police continue to investigate the incident.

Lilian had travelled to her mother’s home on December 21 for the Christmas festivities.

After a quiet weekend, she left the family compound for what appeared to be a brief evening walk on December 23.

When she did not return, her family became concerned, especially after discovering that she had left her phones, car keys, and personal belongings behind.

A report was made to the Gikono police post and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenol.

Investigations had initially been challenging due to the absence of traceable devices or vehicles but police were later informed that Lilian had made three phone calls on the evening of December 28.

Authorities continue their inquiry, hoping further details will provide clarity on the mysterious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.









