REVEALED: Why Murang'a Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA is making the other 46 governors look like jokers and clowns—see the names of his advisors





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, has been ranked the best-performing governor for two consecutive years, surpassing the other 46 county governors elected in 2022.

In his two years in office, Kang’ata has transformed the agriculture-rich county, with some governors being urged by their constituents to go on benchmarking trips to Murang’a instead of wasting money abroad.

Murang’a is ahead of other counties in terms of healthcare, education, and investment opportunities.

But why is Murang’a outperforming other counties, including Kiambu and Nairobi counties?

In 2023, Kang’ata appointed prominent individuals to his board of advisors which is behind his success.

Among Governor Irungu Kang’ata's board of advisors are notable figures such as Equity Bank founder Peter Munga, businessman Jimna Mbaru, and Royal Media Services owner S.K. Macharia.

In addition to Peter Munga, Jimna Mbaru, and S.K. Macharia, Governor Irungu Kang’ata’s advisory board includes Professor Zipporah Ng’ang’a (Vice Chancellor of South Eastern Kenya University), Dr. Kanyenje Gakombe (Chairperson of Kenya Healthcare Federation), Prof. Macharia Muthuure (Equity Group board chairperson), Dr. Salome Gitoho, Dr. Felistus Njugua, Mary Gichohi, former Principal Secretary Dr. John Mosonik, and Prof. Olive Mugenda.

