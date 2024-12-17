RUTO left red-faced as Grammys deny receiving Ksh 500 million from the Kenyan Government to host the awards in Nairobi – LOOK!





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – The Recording Academy, organizer of the Grammy Awards, has denied claims of receiving Sh500 million from President William Ruto to host an event in Kenya.

Last week, President William Ruto claimed his government paid Sh500 million to the Recording Academy in the United States to host the awards in Kenya, a statement now disputed.

“We already paid Sh500 million for the Grammys,” Ruto revealed at the town hall meeting on loans and job creation held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

But on Monday, the company denied receiving money from Ruto.

Grammy Awards organizers confirmed that the 2025 event will take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

They also denied allegations of accepting money from foreign governments, clarifying that they are a non-profit organization.

“Thank you for reaching out. The 2025 Grammys will take place on February 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

“We are a non-profit organization.

“We don't take money from foreign governments. Best regards, Recording Academy Membership Department," the Recording Academy said in an email.

The Kenyan DAILY POST