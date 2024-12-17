New survey shows only 1 percent of Kenyans trust President WILLIAM RUTO – LOOK!





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - A new survey by Infotrak shows that only 1 percent of Kenyans trust President William Ruto.

The poll which was carried from November 16 to November 30 paints a grim picture of Ruto and his government.

The study, which surveyed 2,400 respondents across all 47 counties, shows that only a tiny fraction of Kenyans trust the current President.

A mere 1 percent of those surveyed expressed full trust in President Ruto and his Cabinet. An additional 28 percent reported moderate trust, while 29 percent had little confidence in the government.

The majority, 37 percent, stated they had no trust at all in the President, Deputy President, or Cabinet.

The survey's findings suggest a deep disillusionment with the country's leadership.

A respondent explained the growing distrust, attributing it to unfulfilled promises made by the current administration.

"The waning public trust in our institutions is a result of, one, over-promising and two, failure to fulfill those promises. I think the current leaders came into office with many promises. Some of these promises were realistic, while others were unrealistic"

Respondents also outlined key reforms they believe could restore trust in the executive and other state institutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST