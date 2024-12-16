Goons storm a community playground in South B, chase the kids away and erect a barbed-wire fence - This country is going to the dogs (VIDEO).





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Residents reported that armed men stormed a community playground in Golden Gate, South B, on Sunday night, forcibly removed children, and put up a barbed-wire fence.

The residents have since brought down the fence in defiance of the illegal occupation but the situation remains tense as the intruders continue to threaten the community.



"Hi Cyprian, this is urgent. Please hide my ID.



"Some goons have grabbed the playground in Golden Gate behind Court C. They are threatening us, and they chased the children away.

"The men were armed.



"They had set up a fence with barbed wire, but we have pulled it down."

This is the lady who led the land grabbing attempt of a community playground in South B. https://t.co/6R63IAunI9 pic.twitter.com/GXRLsP5K3t — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) December 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.