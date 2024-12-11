MIGUNA MIGUNA roasted online after casting aspersion on OKIYA OMTATAH’s 2027 presidential bid – Look!

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Lawyer Miguna Miguna faced backlash on social media after criticizing Okiya Omtatah's presidential ambitions.
Taking on the X platform, Miguna alleged that the Busia senator and activist was secretly working with
President William Ruto.
Miguna claimed that Omtatah's 2027 presidential campaign was a strategy to distract Kenyans from Ruto's alleged misdeeds and keep them complacent until the next election.
"I am calling Okiya
Omtatah out. If he is not Ruto’s agent, I dare him to call off his misguided
premature campaign for 2027 and focus on a revolutionary movement to remove
Ruto from power now—before 2027," claimed Miguna.
"Anyone pretending to be
vying for the presidency in 2027 with Ruto’s stranglehold on the police, NIS,
IEBC, and the judiciary is a strategic decoy and a Ruto agent," he added.
The lawyer challenged Omtatah to
openly call out Ruto instead of pursuing litigations against government
officials in court.
However, Miguna's remarks did
not sit well with a considerable number of Kenyans, who camped under his
lengthy tweet to defend and vouch for Omtatah.
They pointed out that the
litigious activist and lawmaker has a public record of defending the common
citizenry by filing lawsuits to challenge successive governments' policies
deemed oppressive.
Others told Miguna that in a
line-up of Kenyan politicians and leaders, Omtatah could be the best fit as he
is clear of corruption and other issues of maladministration.
Some quarters went on to call
out the Canada-based lawyer for often 'bickering' online without availing
himself on the ground to actualise the revolutionary ideas he constantly
preaches about.
Others reminded him that he was
at the forefront of vouching for Ruto's presidency in the run-up to the last
election, and yet he currently bemoans the regime he supported on the ballot.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
