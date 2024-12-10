Reactions as REGINA DANIELS announces she has bagged a bachelor's degree from a foreign university (VIDEO)

Monday, December 09, 2024 - Regina Daniels announced that she has bagged a bachelor's degree from a university abroad.
The actress shared a video collage from her graduation
ceremony and added that she now has a B.Sc in Psychology.
Typically, a bachelor's degree takes at least 4 years to
complete.
Following her announcement, her fans took to the comment section to react, with many asking when she took classes to be able to graduate.
