Reactions as REGINA DANIELS announces she has bagged a bachelor's degree from a foreign university (VIDEO)







Monday, December 09, 2024 - Regina Daniels announced that she has bagged a bachelor's degree from a university abroad.

The actress shared a video collage from her graduation ceremony and added that she now has a B.Sc in Psychology.

Typically, a bachelor's degree takes at least 4 years to complete.





Following her announcement, her fans took to the comment section to react, with many asking when she took classes to be able to graduate.

Watch the video below.