Man arrested after trying to divert Mexico-bound flight to US







Monday, December 09, 2024 - A passenger was detained on Sunday, December 8, after allegedly attempting to divert a Mexican domestic flight to the United States, according to Volaris airline and Mexican authorities. The incident, now under investigation, led to an emergency landing at Guadalajara Airport.

The flight, which had departed from El Bajío Airport en route to Tijuana, was disrupted when the passenger reportedly tried to forcibly redirect the aircraft. In response, the crew implemented established security protocols, leading to the passenger's detention upon landing in Guadalajara, Volaris said in a statement.

The National Guard was notified, according to Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency, though their specific involvement has not been detailed. Efforts to obtain additional comments from Mexico’s federal Department of Security and Volaris were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Volaris assured that all passengers and crew members were unharmed. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused but emphasized that passenger and crew safety remains a top priority.

After the incident, the flight resumed its journey to Tijuana without further issues.