For Kenyans to be safe, KANJA must go! BABU OWINO declares as calls for the resignation of Police IG over abductions





Saturday, December 28, 2024 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is facing growing pressure to resign due to the rising number of abductions in the country.

Speaking yesterday, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino demanded Kanja's immediate resignation over the rise in abduction cases.

This comes even as Kanja issued a statement denying police involvement in the increasing abduction cases across the country.

Reacting to Kanja's statement, the outspoken Embakasi East lawmaker called the IG incompetent.

"The Inspector General of Police should resign for being incompetent. Ruto must stop abducting the Youth of this Nation.

"Kenyans, if you stopped the finance Bill then you can stop abductions. Abductors are criminals and must be treated as such," Babu said.

Babu incited Kenyans to treat abductors as gangsters, given the IG has distanced the police officers from the incidents.

"Ukiona mtu anakuwa abducted. Tumia anything around you to stop it.

"Now that the IG of police Douglas Kanja has distanced himself from the abductors, we will deal with them like gangsters. Kenyans are going to crush those criminals," he added.

