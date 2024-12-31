Just like RAILA, UHURU also denies alliance with RUTO after Cabinet appointments of his allies – Look!





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 – The Jubilee Party has also denied any alliance with President William Ruto after the appointment of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies to Cabinet.

In a statement, Uhuru, through Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, reiterated that the party remains firmly in the opposition, despite recent developments suggesting otherwise.

His statement follows the nomination of several Jubilee-affiliated members to the Cabinet, a move that has sparked speculation about the party's alignment.

The nominations came just days after a high-profile meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Jubilee we are in opposition. We are where our party leader told William Ruto to... develop the economy,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

Kioni’s clarification came days after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga defended the Uhuru-Ruto meeting, saying the two leaders only greeted each other, and that would only amount to a handshake if they announced it themselves.

On the appointment of Uhuru’s allies to government, Raila insisted that it was out of the need to form an all-inclusive government that Ruto picked people from the Jubilee party to join his Cabinet.

He went on to explain that should there have been a handshake, it would have been as a result of a signed agreement, which would be made public by Uhuru and Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST