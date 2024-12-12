RAILA ODINGA’s ODM Senator vows to oppose RUTO’s controversial cows' vaccination – We shall resist

Thursday, December 12, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has criticised the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration over the 22 million cattle vaccination plan.
Speaking during the funeral
service of former Commission on Revenue Allocation Commissioner Kishanto Ole
Suuji on Wednesday, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina told Deputy President Kithure
Kindiki that his livestock would not be vaccinated.
"My cows are not going to
be vaccinated. I would like to plead with you and the government to stop the
vaccination plan. We are being used as Guinea pigs," he asserted.
The outspoken senator claimed
that Kenyan livestock are being used as test subjects for vaccination trials by
foreign nations.
This follows President William
Ruto's pledge to vaccinate all 22 million cattle in Kenya starting January
2025.
The head of state emphasised the
need for a vaccination-based disease control mechanism, citing the impact of
livestock diseases on both domestic and international meat markets.
