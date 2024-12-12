RAILA ODINGA’s ODM Senator vows to oppose RUTO’s controversial cows' vaccination – We shall resist





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has criticised the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration over the 22 million cattle vaccination plan.

Speaking during the funeral service of former Commission on Revenue Allocation Commissioner Kishanto Ole Suuji on Wednesday, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina told Deputy President Kithure Kindiki that his livestock would not be vaccinated.

"My cows are not going to be vaccinated. I would like to plead with you and the government to stop the vaccination plan. We are being used as Guinea pigs," he asserted.

The outspoken senator claimed that Kenyan livestock are being used as test subjects for vaccination trials by foreign nations.

This follows President William Ruto's pledge to vaccinate all 22 million cattle in Kenya starting January 2025.

The head of state emphasised the need for a vaccination-based disease control mechanism, citing the impact of livestock diseases on both domestic and international meat markets.

