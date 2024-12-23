All Judges and Magistrates that are involved in ‘JURISPESA’ must resign to restore faith in the Judiciary – Prof. MAKAU MUTUA says





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Renowned political commentator and columnist Prof. Makau Mutua has stated that the allegations of corruption facing Kenya's judiciary must be addressed, and the judges involved must resign.

Lawyers Ahmednasir and Nelson Havi have been exposing how the Kenyan judiciary, under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome, is rotten to the core.

Lawyer Ahmednasir has even coined a term for corruption in the judiciary, branding it 'Jurispesa'

Commenting on the 'Jurispesa' allegations facing Koome and her cog, Prof. Mutua stated that a corrupt judiciary is a threat to law and democracy.

Makau stated that all judges and magistrates involved in corruption, injustices, and misdemeanors must resign to restore faith in the judiciary.

“Courts of law — everywhere on earth — rely on public legitimacy for their moral and legal authority.

"Once there’s a yawning trust deficit, courts become an impediment to the rule of law and democracy.

"That’s why impugned judges must resign to restore faith in the judiciary,” Prof. Makau wrote on X

