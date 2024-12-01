A gig headlined by UNCLE WAFFE in Nairobi on Saturday night flops.

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - A highly anticipated concert headlined by South Africa-based Swazi DJ and record producer Uncle Waffles ended in turmoil at the ASK Dome along Ngong Road, Nairobi.
The event, which drew a massive
crowd of eager fans, descended into chaos as attendees were teargassed out of
the venue.
The disruption reportedly stemmed
from allegations of poor event management, which left concertgoers frustrated.
Witnesses claimed that issues such as
overcrowding, delays, and lack of clear communication contributed to rising
tensions throughout the night.
As frustrations mounted, the
situation spiraled out of control, prompting authorities to intervene with tear
gas to disperse the agitated crowd.
Many attendees expressed their disappointment,
describing the experience as chaotic and disorganized.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
