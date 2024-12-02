President RUTO responds to RIGATHI GACHAGUA’s remarks on Social Health Authority (SHA) rollout.





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - President William Ruto has hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that the government rushed the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA),

Speaking in Taita Taveta County, Ruto stated that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) was not new in Kenya but had failed for years, denying citizens adequate medical care.

He emphasized the need for a program guaranteeing all Kenyans access to affordable healthcare.

"I hear some people saying that I have rushed Universal Health Coverage. This UHC was in Kibaki’s government, the government of my friend Uhuru Kenyatta," he remarked.

"Now, something that has been in government for almost twenty years, has it been delayed or not? It has been delayed, isn't it? So, let’s push forward for citizens to access healthcare."

Ruto's response came a day after Gachagua accused the government of rushing the rollout which he alleged was marred with graft.

The former DP even wondered why the government was spending over Ksh100 billion for a new system instead of improving the one for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Looking at the mathematics surrounding that program, I found that it would have cost us between Ksh700 million and Ksh800 million to upgrade the system that was running NHIF and make it compliant,” Gachagua stated during an interview.

“My very honest view is that that is the crux of the matter; it is what the rush is about. The focus is the Ksh.104 billion,” he added.

