We will not help you hate the President you voted for – RAILA’s man PETER KALUMA tells off RUTO’s critics





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has told off Kenyans who have been criticizing President William Ruto over his leadership flaws.

In a statement on X, Kaluma told Ruto’s critics that he would not help them hate the head of state since they were the ones who elected him.

According to Raila Odinga’s allied MP, most of Ruto’s critics are those who willingly voted for him, and have now turned against him for failing to heed their demand of having other Kenyans excluded and discriminated against.

Kaluma argued that the government is big enough for all Kenyans and that no one should be discriminated against at the expense of others.

“Your enemy does not have to be our enemy. We will not help you to hate the leader you voted for simply because he has refused to accept your condition that he must exclude and discriminate against fellow Kenyans from public service and national resources.

"The Government of Kenya is big enough for all of us. Tufinyane ndani kwa upole,” Kaluma stated.

Kaluma has been defending President Ruto since Raila Odinga led the ODM side to the broad-based government.

In November, the lawmaker expressed his admiration for President Ruto, saying that it is hard to hate the Head of State.

