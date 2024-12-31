President RUTO ranked World's most Corrupt Leader after BASHAR AL-ASSAD by Global Anti-Corruption Firm





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - President William Ruto has been named by a global anti-corruption firm as the world's most corrupt leader, after deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) ranked Ruto second, after Assad, who was overthrown by opposition forces earlier this month

Surprisingly, out of the 55,000 people who participated, 40,000 nominated Ruto for 'Person of the Year' in organized crime and corruption

The judges explained that Ruto’s government has been accused of greed and corruption, resulting in failures in economic policy, health, education, as well as overall instability and the abduction of political opponents

Here are the six most corrupt people in the world according to OCCRP.

1. Bashar al-Assad (Syria)

2. William Ruto (Kenya)

3. Joko Widodo (Indonesia)

4. Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria)

5. Sheikh Hasina (Bangladesh)

6. Gautam Adani (India)

