A whistleblower exposes how NICK RUTO is concealing ownership of his properties using fictitious companies, including his multi-million Lexus LX600 (PHOTO).





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - President William Ruto’s son, Nick, is reportedly hiding ownership of his properties through fictitious companies

According to a whistleblower, Nick runs a posh club in Westlands but he has concealed the ownership.

His multi-million 2022 Lexus LX600 is also registered under a company that does not exist on the government registry with a status of struck off.

A struck-off company is a company that has been removed from the Companies Register, also known as dissolved.

“The Vehicle you Drive KDL 600L which is yours is registered under a company which does not exist on the government registry with a status of STRUCK OFF.

"How is this even possible I am wondering. It is only possible under your father's rudderless leadership’’ the whistleblower tweeted.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.