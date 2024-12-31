A whistleblower exposes how NICK RUTO is concealing ownership of his properties using fictitious companies, including his multi-million Lexus LX600 (PHOTO).

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - President William Ruto’s son, Nick, is reportedly hiding ownership of his properties through fictitious companies
According to a whistleblower, Nick runs a posh club in
Westlands but he has concealed the ownership.
His multi-million 2022 Lexus LX600 is also registered under
a company that does not exist on the government registry with a status of
struck off.
A struck-off company is a company that has been removed from
the Companies Register, also known as dissolved.
“The Vehicle you Drive KDL 600L which is yours is registered under a company which does not exist on the government registry with a status of STRUCK OFF.
"How is this even possible I am wondering. It is only possible under your father's rudderless leadership’’ the whistleblower tweeted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
