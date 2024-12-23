Abductions continue as social media influencer PETER MUTETI is kidnapped by suspected State agents over a controversial image of RUTO he posted on X.





Monday, December 23, 2024 – Abductions have continued under the leadership of President William Ruto, with the latest victim being social media influencer Peter Muteti

Muteti was abducted by people believed to be security officers for posting a controversial image of Ruto on his X account.

Muteti’s family has called on Kenyans to help trace their kin who was abducted on Saturday.

According to the family members, Muteti shared the contentious post on Thursday before deleting it hours later.

Barely three days after sharing the image, he was abducted by four men in a Toyota Prado in Uthiru, Nairobi at around 9 am.

The family revealed that the social media influencer had initially received threats on his accounts and was being trailed by unknown people.

They revealed that during the fateful day, two armed men jumped out of a moving vehicle before bundling him in the car which had two other men inside before the vehicle sped off.

Moments after his alleged abduction, Muteti’s phone went off and he became inaccessible despite several attempts by the family to reach out to him.

“Yesterday he went for breakfast and he never came back, I went downstairs to check on him where residents told me he had been abducted,” narrated one of the family members.

“On Friday there were some suspicious men he saw which made him delete the post because he was filled with fear and had received threats,” he added.

While addressing journalists, Muteti's kin revealed that despite attempts to seek police intervention, the officers claimed that they had no information about the whereabouts of the social media influencer.

