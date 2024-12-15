Police launch manhunt for rowdy youth who disrupted the reading of RUTO’s Jamhuri Day speech in Migori County.





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Police officers have launched a manhunt for rowdy youth who disrupted President William Ruto’s speech on Thursday during Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The youths disrupted the county commissioner from reading Ruto’s speech at Rongo Primary School Grounds.

Rongo Sub-County Police Commander Salim Fundi said the stubborn youth had been identified and will soon be rounded up to face the law.

Fundi further said that rowdy youth not only interrupted the national event but also attacked a police officer who was manning the gate.

“The rowdy youth not only interrupted the national event but also attacked a police officer who was manning the gate. This behaviour will not be tolerated,” Fundi said.

He added that the officer sustained bone injuries during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at Royal Hospital.

