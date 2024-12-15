The two suspected Mulot fraudsters who were abducted by masked assailants at Mai Mahiu are still missing as new shocking details emerge





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - The sudden disappearance of two notorious cybercriminals along the Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway has left residents of Bomet and Narok counties in a state of alarm.

Kiplangat Maritim, alias Elvis Chepkosa, and Dominic Kipng'eno Lang'at, known as Hillary Muge, have been missing since December 5, 2024.



The two were reportedly travelling from Nairobi to Bomet when their Toyota Prado was shot at, its tyres punctured, and the occupants abducted by masked assailants.



The vehicle, which was registered in 2022, had previously been intercepted while transporting sandalwood worth Ksh 2 million in the Maili Saba area along the Nakuru-Nyahururu highway.



Authorities in the area have launched a probe and Chepalungu Sub-County Police Commander Panton Analo has confirmed that his office is working with the families to locate the missing men.



Rumours abound that the men may have been abducted by their associates over a dispute related to their illicit dealings.



Sources suggest the possibility that they orchestrated their own disappearance to mislead their criminal associates into believing they were targeted by law enforcement.



Others speculate that vengeful victims of their scams may be behind the kidnapping, seeking retribution for losing large sums of money to their fraudulent activities.



Chepkosa and Lang'at, aged 34 and 28 respectively, are infamous for executing complex cyber scams, including SIM swapping, credit card fraud, and even armed robberies.



Their modus operandi involved exploiting mobile network vulnerabilities to gain access to victims’ financial accounts, from which they transferred stolen funds using platforms like Neteller and Skrill.



The duo also laundered money by converting it into cryptocurrency and hiding it in digital wallets, which was later cashed out by third parties.



They have recruited hundreds of youth from Bomet County, many of whom are involved in phishing schemes that target personal information for further SIM swapping and theft from mobile wallets and bank accounts.



Living a life of luxury funded by the proceeds of their cybercrime, Chepkosa and Lang'at have amassed substantial wealth, including palatial homes, commercial plots, and livestock.



Chepkosa, a well-known philanthropist in Bomet, has built a multi-million-shilling mansion in Chepalungu Sub-County and owns significant property in the region.

Lang'at, too, has recently completed an opulent home in Narok West Sub-County and owns multiple vehicles and plots across Narok County.



The two have gained notoriety for using their wealth and influence to lure young people into the cybercrime trade, offering them the allure of quick riches.



Many of these youths, often school dropouts, are now involved in the expansive cybercriminal network that spans counties such as Narok, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Nairobi, and Mombasa.



Their activities have not only defrauded countless victims but have also caused emotional and financial devastation, with some victims spiralling into depression or, in extreme cases, committing suicide.



Cybercrime remains a growing menace in Kenya, with perpetrators continuously evolving their tactics to exploit emerging digital vulnerabilities.



Police have intensified efforts to tackle the issue, while cybersecurity experts urge the public to be vigilant.



They recommend implementing two-factor authentication, using strong, unique passwords and avoiding sharing sensitive financial information.



Citizens are also advised to report lost or stolen cards immediately to their financial institutions and to avoid clicking on suspicious links from unknown sources.



The disappearance of Chepkosa and Lang'at serves as a stark reminder to the youth drawn into cybercrime that the illicit pursuit of wealth often leads to unforeseen consequences, including involvement in dangerous criminal networks and the risk of law enforcement action.



Authorities warn that while cybercrime may appear lucrative, it ultimately offers no security, only misery and destruction.

