PHOTOs of NICK RUTO’s multimillion lavish apartments along Kamiti Road emerge - He is swimming in money after his father took over power.





Monday, December 30, 2024 - Nick Ruto, son of President William Ruto, has reportedly ventured into the lucrative real estate industry by developing luxurious apartments along Kamiti Road.

Photos of the newly constructed apartments, dubbed Hill Top Gardens Maziwa, surfaced on X, sparking questions about the source of Nick Ruto’s immense wealth

“Your father has empowered you through dubious deals and theft of public resources to the point you are acquiring properties in Nairobi.

"Kindly explain to us how you acquired the land and built this property along Kamiti Road bypass, yet you are an employee of a law firm in Nairobi,’’ an X user wrote.

A while back, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai alleged that Nick receives hefty bribes from rogue Chinese contractors who want to set up apartments on riparian land in the city.

He uses his influence to help them get licenses from the county government.

Below is a photo of his alleged apartments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.