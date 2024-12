Monday, December 30, 2024 - A man is reportedly nursing injuries after he was beaten up by President William Ruto’s security team in Bomet.

According to a renowned social media user, the victim, simply identified as Ronald, sang the popular Kasongo song to mock the President as his motorcade passed.

Ruto’s no-nonsense bodyguards confronted him and roughed him up for disrespecting the head of state.

His face was almost disfigured.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.