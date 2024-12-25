Photos of four Gen Zs who have been arrested for sharing controversial photos of President RUTO online.





Monday, December 25, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has arrested four young people for allegedly posting a controversial photo of the head of state posing in a casket.

The four individuals - Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and a woman identified as Naomi - were reportedly abducted by men believed to be police officers acting on "orders from above."

The whereabouts of the four are still unknown even as the government remains mute over increasing cases of abduction in Kenya.

Here are the photos of the four Gen Zs who have been abducted over controversial photos of President William Ruto.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.