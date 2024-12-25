From Grace to Grass: KHALIF KAIRO’s Car Yard nearly empty following fraud accusations (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo is on the verge of shutting down his Kai and Kairo car yard along Kiambu Road after he was accused of conning clients.

Kairo’s car yard was among the busiest along Kiambu Road and at one time, he bragged that he was one of the most sought-after car dealers in Nairobi.

However, things went south for Kairo after several clients accused him of defrauding them.

His car yard is almost empty after he lost clients, following endless scandals.

Kairo admitted on X that 2024 was a tough year for him and claimed that he was taking a short break to devise a new strategy for the future.

Below are photos taken at his car yard?















