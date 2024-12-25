CCTV footage shows how social media influencer PETER MUTETI was abducted by suspected state agents after posting a photo of RUTO in a coffin - Did Safaricom give his exact location? (VIDEO).





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - CCTV footage has emerged showing how 22-year-old Peter Muteti, a social media influencer with a significant following on X, was abducted by suspected state agents in Uthiru Nairobi, on Saturday morning.

The footage shows Muteti being abducted by two men in plainclothes while running errands outside a business premise

They forced him into a car and sped off.

His mobile phone was switched off shortly after the incident, and he has remained unreachable since.

Muteti’s girlfriend, Mary Wambui, who last saw him before he was abducted, said he had been living in fear after receiving threatening messages on X.

The threats followed a post he made on Thursday afternoon featuring a picture of President William Ruto in a coffin, which some might consider offensive.

Muteti deleted the post later that day, fearing for his safety.

Watch the CCTV footage showing how he was abducted.

If these abductions don’t stop now, then we headed for a very rough patch in the coming days. This is a cctv footage as Peter Muteti got abducted by officers believed to be from @NPSOfficial_KE in Uthiru Mugi road, Dagoretti South. We call this out as @LawSocietyofKe pic.twitter.com/v69Hmb2iBz — Wakili-Steven Mbugua (@WanjiruSteven) December 24, 2024

