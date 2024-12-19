GACHAGUA brags that he has 10 million votes on his shoulders as he challenges KALONZO to make sure Kambas have 4 million voters to send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to mobilize the Kamba community to register as voters in large numbers to make President William Ruto a one-term president in 2027.

Speaking to mourners at a burial in Kitui County on Wednesday, Gachagua challenged the Kamba community, particularly Kalonzo, to encourage voter registration in large numbers to ensure they reach 4 million voters.

Gachagua further urged the residents of Ukambani to set a voter target of between 3.5 to 4 million, reaffirming Mount Kenya’s goal of ramping up its voter base to 10 million.

The former Deputy President promised collaborative support from Mount Kenya once Ukambani meets its voter registration goals.

The gathering, which took place during the burial of Agnes Mwikali Muia, served as a platform for discussing political alliances between the Kamba and Mount Kenya communities.

Prominent figures from both camps echoed sentiments of unity in preparation for the forthcoming elections, while also voicing criticism towards President William Ruto.

