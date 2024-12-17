Governors salivate as RUTO makes the big announcement – You won’t believe what he will do this week that has excited the county chiefs

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – Governors are set to receive more funds as President William Ruto moves to fulfill devolution goals by officially transferring key functions, previously disputed between county and national governments, to the devolved units this week.
Speaking at the 11th National
and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit at State House in Nairobi
yesterday, Ruto announced that the functions will be transferred by
Friday this week.
''I am informed by the Attorney
General (AG) that this Friday, the functions that have already been agreed upon
will be gazetted and transferred to counties,'' Ruto announced.
''To this end, we will complete the
transfer of all devolved functions to county governments without delay,'' he
added.
The Head of State
also announced extensive consultations were in the offing to settle
on the remaining functions that will not be part of the gazetted items by the
AG.
Ruto further directed the
Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee to bring the two levels of
government to identify the needed resources to facilitate the transfer of the
remaining functions.
The committee will also, in line
with the directive, complete the list of remaining functions that should be
moved to the devolved units.
''I am pleased to report that
the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee has finalised the
unbundling and transfer of functions in line with our directive last year,''
directed the Head of State.
''I now direct the committee to
take the next step of systematically identifying the requisite budgetary and
other resources tied to these functions in the next fiscal year,'' he added.
The President also affirmed that
the national government will continue to offer support to the county
governments to enable them to avail services and development to the
citizens.
