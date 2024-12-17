Governors salivate as RUTO makes the big announcement – You won’t believe what he will do this week that has excited the county chiefs





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – Governors are set to receive more funds as President William Ruto moves to fulfill devolution goals by officially transferring key functions, previously disputed between county and national governments, to the devolved units this week.

Speaking at the 11th National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit at State House in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto announced that the functions will be transferred by Friday this week.

''I am informed by the Attorney General (AG) that this Friday, the functions that have already been agreed upon will be gazetted and transferred to counties,'' Ruto announced.

''To this end, we will complete the transfer of all devolved functions to county governments without delay,'' he added.

The Head of State also announced extensive consultations were in the offing to settle on the remaining functions that will not be part of the gazetted items by the AG.

Ruto further directed the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee to bring the two levels of government to identify the needed resources to facilitate the transfer of the remaining functions.

The committee will also, in line with the directive, complete the list of remaining functions that should be moved to the devolved units.

''I am pleased to report that the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee has finalised the unbundling and transfer of functions in line with our directive last year,'' directed the Head of State.

''I now direct the committee to take the next step of systematically identifying the requisite budgetary and other resources tied to these functions in the next fiscal year,'' he added.

The President also affirmed that the national government will continue to offer support to the county governments to enable them to avail services and development to the citizens.

