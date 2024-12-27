BEYONCE brings BLUE IVY out during debut 'Cowboy Carter' performance at halftime show

Friday, December 27, 2024 - Beyoncé surprised guests during her halftime performance by bringing out her oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, to perform with her.
On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the superstar took the stage during
the Ravens-Texans game in her hometown of Houston, Texas, for a breathtaking
performance.
She entered on a horse, wearing a white-feathered gown and
western hat and opened with her song "16 Carriages."
As she got off the horse and walked through the back of the
stadium, the star donned a red, white and blue "Cowboy Carter" sash
to sing her cover of "Blackbird."
After performing other songs, Beyonce closed with her hit
song "Texas Hold 'Em" and soon was joined by 12-year-old
daughter Blue Ivy, who she referenced when she changed the lyric and sang:
"Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can't read your mind."
The mother-daughter duo did an elaborate line dance before Beyonce floated up on a platform.
The performance was part of Netflix's first-ever NFL
Christmas Gameday. Under its agreement with the NFL, the Ravens-Texans game, as
well as the Chiefs-Steelers game, will be available to watch until three hours
after the livestream ends.
The Christmas performance marked the live debut of songs
from Beyoncé's latest studio album Cowboy Carter.
Watch below.
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM with Blue Ivy was a moment! The choreography was excellent #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/g0U6SD0zQc— NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) December 25, 2024
0 Comments