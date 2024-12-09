PCEA cleric praises GACHAGUA for donating to churches in secret unlike RUTO who brags and donates millions yet many Kenyans are sleeping hungry

Monday, December 9,2024 - A Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) clergyman has praised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for donating to churches in secret, unlike his former boss, President William Ruto, who does so publicly.
Speaking during a sermon in Mwiki,
Kasarani on Sunday, the pastor emphasied that offerings should be given in
secret, praising the former deputy president for doing so quietly, without
drawing attention to his contributions.
The preacher noted that Gachagua’s
donations, regardless of the amount, were made for the glory of God.
“Gachagua gave his offering, and
we don’t even know if it was KSh 1 or KSh 100,000, because he gave it to
God," he said.
The pastor further blasted Ruto, accusing him of hypocrisy.
He claimed that the president had been critical of
the church in the past, only to offer donations later in an attempt to win
favour.
The preacher argued that the
church could not accept Ruto’s Sh 5 million donation, citing the contrast
between the financial contributions of politicians and the poverty faced by
many churchgoers.
"If someone comes with Sh 5 million while there are 700 people in the church starving, what is the point of that?
"Isn’t it better if we do without it? It would be better if they brought maize flour, we could at least eat that.
"Then you come and throw Sh 5 million at us after insulting us.
"You can't insult us and then come with Sh 5 million
and tell us to take it. Are we children?" he stated
