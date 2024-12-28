Panic as a 16-year-old girl goes missing after accepting a ride from an unknown person on Christmas Day (PHOTOs).





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - A family in Nyeri County is in distress after their daughter went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The 16-year-old girl, identified as Laureen Wachera Muriuki, was reportedly offered a lift together with her friend on Christmas day at around 11am.

Her friend alighted but Laureen proceeded with the journey, only to go missing.

The missing girl is a Form 3 student at Kianjogu High School.

Her family has reported the matter to the police even as investigations continue.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.