Panic as a 16-year-old girl goes missing after accepting a ride from an unknown person on Christmas Day (PHOTOs).

Sunday, December 29, 2024 - A family in Nyeri County is in distress after their daughter went missing under mysterious circumstances.
The 16-year-old girl, identified as Laureen Wachera
Muriuki, was reportedly offered a lift together with her friend on Christmas day
at around 11am.
Her friend alighted but Laureen proceeded with the
journey, only to go missing.
The missing girl is a Form 3 student at Kianjogu High
School.
Her family has reported the matter to the police even as investigations continue.
The
