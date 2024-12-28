“A uniformed Inspector of Police gave a plain clothes cop a tear gas canister to throw to the VIP tent,” - GACHAGUA exposes how an event he attended in Nyandarua was disrupted and sends a message to RUTO.





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua issued a statement after a Thanksgiving ceremony that he attended in Nyandarua on Saturday was disrupted.

A few weeks ago a criminal gang very openly supported by the police attacked mourners at a Funeral Service I was attending in Limuru. Despite the pictures of the attackers being splashed all over, not a single criminal has been arrested to date.

Today at a Thanksgiving Prayer Service at Shamata in Nyandarua scores of police officers were deployed purportedly to provide security.

However, and without any provocation whatsoever, a uniformed Inspector of Police gave a teargas canister to an officer in plain clothes to throw into VIP tent, causing panic and commotion.

This was despite the fact that the prayers were peaceful and everyone was calm.

I want to acknowledge the resilience and courage of everyone who attended this event for ensuring that despite this attack by the police the prayers continued to their focal conclusion.

I also want to thank the residents of Shamata for taking charge of the meeting, escorting the attackers out, and providing security to the women and children present at the function, as well as the leaders who were present.

But it is yet another moment of great shame to our National Police Service who are already disgraced for carrying out illegal abductions and extrajudicial killings of our children.

Why do you allow yourselves to be used for political purposes?

To President Ruto, no amount of intimidation or violence will stop the Kenyan people from criticizing you, demanding good governance and accountability, or asking you to respect democracy and the rule of law.

