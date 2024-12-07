Pair of JUDY GARLAND’s ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ movie sells at auction for $28 million

Sunday, December 08, 2024 - A pair of ruby slippers featured in the classic 1939 film‚ The Wizard of Oz’ and stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota in 2005, sold at auction for $28 million on Saturday, December 7.
The slippers, one of four surviving pairs Garland wore in
the film – is the most valuable movie memorabilia ever sold at auction,
according to a news release from Heritage Auctions.
“There is simply no
comparison between Judy Garland’s ruby slippers and any other piece of
Hollywood memorabilia,” Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe
Maddalena said in the release. “The breathtaking result reflects just how
important movies and movie memorabilia are to our culture and to collectors.”
With auction house commissions, the slippers’ total price
was a staggering $32.5 million, nearly 11 times what the auction house says was
their pre-auction estimate of $3 million.
According to Robert Wilonsky, vice president for public
relations at Heritage Auctions;“At $32.5 million, the slippers are the most
valuable cinema treasures in the world, and they helped make this the most
successful entertainment auction ever held.”
Other pairs have been to auction before, but none sold for
nearly as much as the ones sold Saturday.
In 2000, one pair of ruby slippers from the movie auctioned for $666,000, according to the release. Years later, Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio bought a different pair for $2 million and donated them to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, according to the release.
On Saturday, bidding opened at $1.55 million and escalated
quickly. According to the lot page, 25 bidders participated.
Only two bidders remained toward the end, and the slippers
were sold to a bidder participating over the phone.
The shoes are among the most beloved artifacts from the
iconic 1939 movie.
The slippers “were much more than just a piece of Hollywood
memorabilia, much more than a valuable piece of industry history,” said Rhys
Thomas, the author of “The Ruby Slippers of Oz.”
“They transcended Hollywood, to the point where they
represented the powerful image of innocence to all America,” he said, according
to the lot page.
The slippers auctioned Saturday had been lent by collector
Michael Shaw to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, but were
stolen from the museum in 2005. They were recovered in 2018 during a sting
operation in Minneapolis.
0 Comments