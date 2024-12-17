OSCAR SUDI says from 2025 he will not contribute to church activities – Mtu asijaribu kuniletea card!





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has announced that he will no longer participate in church donations from 2025.

Sudi spoke on Sunday when he gave out motorcycles to youth groups in his constituency.

"Investing in our youth means investing in our future. By providing these motorbikes, we're not only empowering individuals but strengthening our community.

"These young entrepreneurs will now have the tools to create sustainable livelihoods, boost local businesses, and contribute to the overall development of our country," Sudi said in a Facebook post.

He took the chance to encourage the Kenyan youth to embrace income-generating opportunities without bias and shun laziness.

Sudi said the youth are lucky that the church has shunned donations from politicians, and that starting next year, all his donations will be directed towards youth empowerment.

The Kapseret lawmaker added that in the New Year, he will direct his financial assistance to individuals and organised groups instead of the church leaders.

"Huyu mwenye anaendanga hiyo kanisa, twende tu empower yeye hapo ndani kwa kanisa, hata akuwe na sadaka ya kupeana. (We will empower the church goer, so that they at least have tithe),” he said.

