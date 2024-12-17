Kiharu residents join GACHAGUA and tell NDINDI NYORO to state whether he is supporting RUTO and prepare to home with him in 2027





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Kiharu Constituency electorate has urged their Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, to declare his political stand and state whether he is with President William Ruto or with mwananchi.

Nyoro, who is among the best-performing Members of Parliament, has been a fence-sitter in the ongoing political intrigues happening in Mt Kenya region, starting with the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and booing of President William Ruto in Embu County last month.

Despite his proximity to the presidency, Nyoro has remained silent, prompting Gachagua to urge him to declare his political stand and stop being a fence-sitter.

Kiharu residents have urged Nyoro to declare his political stand, warning that if he aligns with Ruto, he should prepare to be voted out in 2027.

“We want our MP to declare his stand and if he is with Ruto we will send him home in 2027,” Anita Njeri wrote on Facebook.

“Ndindi Nyoro please make a political stand and if you are with Ruto prepare to go home with him in 2027,” Alan Kimani said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST