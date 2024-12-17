RUTO should forget about Mt Kenya completely! – GACHAGUA tells the President a tsunami is coming to sweep him out of State House in 2027!





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to remember that the people who put him in power in 2022 are the same ones who will remove him in 2027.

In an exclusive interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Gachagua told Ruto that he betrayed the Mt Kenya people by supervising his impeachment and he must be taught a lesson in 2027.

Gachagua said Mt Kenya people will work with anyone including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka but not Ruto because he betrayed the community.

"The Mt Kenya votes will never go to anyone in an easy way. Come rain or shine, our votes will never send us into slavery. In any case, in 2027, the Mt Kenya votes will not go to Ruto," Gachagua said.

The former second in command further stated that leaders elected in Mt Kenya who will continue with their allegiance to Ruto will not be elected or re-elected.

"Furthermore, those who are from Mt Kenya and are still in Ruto's wing will be excluded and will not win any seats," he said.

